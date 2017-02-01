More gongs for ‘CityNews’ writers

“CITYNEWS” writers Michael Moore and Bill Stephens were honoured in the Australia Day awards.

They join columnist Jon Stanhope AO, editor Ian Meikle AM, arts editor Helen Musa OAM and sport columnist Tim Gavel OAM in making the paper probably the most-gonged media outlet in Australia.

Moore, who has been the paper’s political columnist since 2006, was appointed a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia for significant service to community health, particularly to social policy reform, and to the community of the ACT.

Moore says: “I really appreciate the recognition, but it’s not just for me, it’s also for the people who supported me; my family, the Rotary Club of Canberra, members of parliament and, of course, the Public Health Association of Australia.

“My efforts for people who are vulnerable can only find fertile ground with that level of support.”

Moore was an independent member of the ACT Legislative Assembly from 1989 to 2001, becoming Australia’s first independent minister as Minister of Health and Community Care from 1998 to 2001 and recently was elected president of the World Federation of Public Health Associations.

Stephens, who is a long-time arts reviewer at “CityNews”, was recognised with a Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia for service to the performing arts through a range of roles.

They include artistic director of the Canberra Philharmonic Society (1977-1978), producer and director of ACT Chief Minister’s Free Seniors Concerts (2005-2008) and member of the Canberra Theatre Advisory Committee (2010-2016).

Stephens says: “I’m delighted that the importance of the performing arts in the region has been recognised through my participation as a theatre and cabaret producer, director, reviewer, broadcaster and oral historian.”

