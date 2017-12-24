Goodbye to the guilt of regifting

BETWEEN Boxing Day (December 26) and January 15, the guilt of regifting will be lifted as the Weston Creek shopping centre Cooleman Court forwards donated, unwanted gifts to Communities@Work.

The “Re-gift for Good” project encourages shoppers to swap unwanted and unused gifts in exchange for a chance to win a $500 Cooleman Court gift voucher.

Communities@Work will distribute the unwanted gifts across the community to those who need them the most.

Shoppers can swap unwanted gifts at Centre Management between 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday.

