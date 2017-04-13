Goulburn man wanted for multiple offences

A GOULBURN man is wanted on an outstanding warrant following an alleged aggravated break and enter, indecent assault and domestic violence offences.

Heath Elford, 33, is known to frequent the Goulburn area.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 180cm to 185cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone who sees Mr Elford or knows his whereabouts, is urged not to approach him, but to contact police.

