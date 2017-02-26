The ACT Rural Fire Service and ACT Fire & Rescue have 20 units and two water-bombing aircraft fighting a grass fire burning near the Cotter River, along Warks Road near Brindabella Road. The fire, about […]
Grass fire near Cotter River
The ACT Rural Fire Service and ACT Fire & Rescue have 20 units and two water-bombing aircraft fighting a grass fire burning near the Cotter River, along Warks Road near Brindabella Road.
The fire, about 15 hectares in size, is being controlled and there is little-to-no risk to life and property in the urban or rural areas of the ACT.
The Fire Danger Rating where this fire is burning is low-moderate, which means conditions can be easily controlled.
