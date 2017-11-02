Grenades, shotguns and rifles seized

Yesterday detectives from ACT police executed three warrants on residences linked to an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, which resulted in the seizure of two automatic rifles, one pump action shotgun, two double barrel sawn-off shotguns, two self-loading .22 calibre rifles, one with a silencer attached, one hand grenade, one bullet proof vest and a large quantity of various ammunition for each of the above firearms.

A Richardson man, 24, associated with a criminal gang was arrested in relation to one of the firearms and Chisholm man, 24, will be summonsed in relation to possession of ammunition.

Investigations into the remaining weapons and prohibited items are continuing with a number of people assisting police enquiries. Forensic examinations will be conducted to determine if any of the seized weapons were involved in recent incidents.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

