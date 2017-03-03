Greyhound transition to be examined

FORMER Health Services Commissioner for the ACT, Mary Durkin, has been appointed as the independent consultant to provide an analysis of the transition to end the greyhound racing industry in the Territory.

Durkin was an independent Commissioner in the ACT with responsibilities across health, disability and community services for nearly 10 years and during this time undertook substantial consultation and investigatory work and prepared numerous analytical reports for the government’s consideration.

Gordon Ramsay says: “The analysis will support the consultation and coordination that needs to occur between government agencies, the greyhound racing industry and animal welfare and dog rescue organisations.”

Funding for the greyhound racing industry in the ACT will discontinue after June 30.

The $1.033 million in funding previously promised to support the industry in 2017-18 will be redirected to the transition program to assist workers to re-skill, as well as re-home and care for the greyhounds.

Ramsay explains that it remains the government position that the continued operation of greyhound racing in the ACT is out of step with community values.



“The Terms of Reference for the Greyhound Racing Industry Transition Options Analysis have been framed to provide the government with advice on the issues involved in transitioning to end greyhound racing in the ACT and the most appropriate way to implement the transition,” Ramsay says.

“Ms Durkin will be seeking to engage with the greyhound racing industry and animal welfare sector in developing her report, which will be an important source of advice to the government on the path to transition.”

The Terms of Reference require the analysis to be completed by May 1.

Anyone who wishes to contribute to this process can contact Mary Durkin at mdur@grapevine.com.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

