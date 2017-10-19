Group drags ‘sleeping’ victims from car

TWO men, who were sleeping in their parked car in Kambah early yesterday morning (October 18), were dragged from the car, assaulted and robbed by a group of people.

The car was parked in the car park of Reynell Place in Kambah, at about 5am, when the group of men approached the car and assaulted one of the victims with a taser.

Both men were then dragged from the car and assaulted by the group. The victims had their keys, wallets and phones stolen before the offenders ran away.

The offenders were described as all being between 19–22 years of age.

One woman was described as being approximately 5’3” in height with brown hair and wearing a grey hoodie and a man was described as wearing a black hoodie and light grey track pants.

All offenders were wearing rags over their faces.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6177378.

