Grumpy / Morning’s peace lost to the lads in Lycra

IN this hot weather it is pleasurable to walk around the lake early in the morning.

The lake is like glass, birds are chirping everywhere and the air is fresh and cool.

Unfortunately, all this beauty is marred by the Lycra-clad, mainly young men who hurtle round the lakeside paths going flat out. Usually the first indication one has of their presence is when they shoot past in a gust of air and often giving the walker a profound start.

All around the lake are notices exhorting cyclists to “give way to pedestrians” and to “sound their bell”. Most of the cyclists don’t have a bell, let alone sound it. Under these circumstances it is quite hazardous for little kiddies on bikes, elderly walkers and dogs on leads.

Perhaps if these cyclists walked instead of riding, they would enjoy the beauties of nature more as well as preserving the peaceful environment. As it is, their riding is more suited to a velodrome or the AIS.

Grumpy is an occasional column dedicated purely to things that get up your nose. Readers are invited to vent (no more than 300 words, please) at editor@citynews.com.au

