Grumpy / No one is listening to the listeners

Reader CEDRIC BRYANT, of Watson, is grumpy about too much chatter and not enough music on his favourite radio station

“WHEN Auntie loses the passion, nothing is sacred anymore” read the headline of an article in “The Australian” by Angela Shanahan in April.

“ABC Classic FM has been going down the drain as a source of interesting music,” she writes.

The radios in our house are tuned to this station from the moment we wake, but I must admit Shanahan is 100 per cent correct.

I tried to find a charter for the station online but without success. On one of the ABC websites listeners’ comments are listed. One after another requested “more music and less chatter”, but it would appear no one is listening.

Now we have to put up with the morning presenters, mid-week and weekend interrupting with texting. Most of it is a load of blather, ie for months now discussing how to get a grand piano on a gondola! Or one I’m sure many would find offensive: not “Pomp and Circumstance” but “Pomp and Circumcision”.

I’m sure the past, great presenters such as Marion Arnold and Colin Fox would be horrified at the current direction of ABC Classic FM.

Stop the texting and get on with the music!

Grumpy is an occasional column dedicated purely to things that get up your nose. Readers are invited to vent (no more than 300 words, please) at editor@citynews.com.au

