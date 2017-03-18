Gun fired during Watson assault and robbery

TWO residents were assaulted and a gun was fired in their Watson home during an aggravated burglary last night (March 17).

Police allege that at around 10.40pm, a group of men entered the Molesworth Street home and threatened and assaulted its two occupants, during which a firearm was discharged.

No one was seriously injured and the offenders left the property.

Police are looking for anyone who witnessed suspicious people or vehicles in the Watson area. Information can be given to 1800 333000. Information can be provided anonymously.

