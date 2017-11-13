Update: Emma’s been found ‘safe’

FAMILY are concerned for missing woman Emma Saunders who was last seen in Wanniassa on Saturday (November 11) afternoon.

She was last seen wearing colourful leggings (rainbow pattern), a blue or red coloured top, older style red and black Nike Airmax shoes and carrying a large cream coloured handbag.

Emma is believed to have been in the Turner and Belconnen areas later that day.

People with information are urged to contact ACT police on 131 444.

Update: 3.06pm, November 13.

EMMA Saunders has now been found “safe and well” after concerns were raised about her whereabouts earlier today.

ACT police would like to thank the public for its assistance.

