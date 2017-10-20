Have you seen Max?

He left home in his car, a white 1994 model Ford laser bearing NSW registration VFZ331 and hasn’t been seen since.

Max is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 180cm tall, of medium build with short dark hair.

Police hold concerns for Max’s welfare as he has not taken his phone with him and cannot be contacted.

Max is a keen skier, bushwalker and mountain biker and may have travelled to the Snowy Mountains area.

If anyone sees Max or his car, please contact police on 131 444.

