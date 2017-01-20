Have you seen Paul?

ACT POLICE are seeking assistance to find 52-year-old, Paul Williams who has been missing since November last year.

He was reported missing to police on January 7, 2017.

Paul is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 170cm tall, of medium build with brown hair.

Information to 131 444 using reference number 6056277.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

