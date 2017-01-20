UPDATE: THE weather warning for Canberra has been cancelled as the storm moves towards the Central Tablelands. ORIGINAL STORY: A WARNING has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology to alert Canberra and surrounding regions […]
Have you seen Paul?
ACT POLICE are seeking assistance to find 52-year-old, Paul Williams who has been missing since November last year.Paul was last seen by a family member in Oxley on Tuesday, November 1 2016. After that there was another sighting of Paul in the Canberra, Civic, towards the end of November.
He was reported missing to police on January 7, 2017.
Paul is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 170cm tall, of medium build with brown hair.
Information to 131 444 using reference number 6056277.
