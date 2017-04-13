Have you seen Sarah?

POLICE are seeking the assistance in locating 30-year-old Sarah Kent who has been missing since early December, 2016.

Sarah is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 165cm tall, of large build, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police hold concerns for her welfare.

Information to 131 444 using reference number 6089692.

