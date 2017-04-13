A GOULBURN man is wanted on an outstanding warrant following an alleged aggravated break and enter, indecent assault and domestic violence offences. Heath Elford, 33, is known to frequent the Goulburn area. He is described as […]
Have you seen Sarah?
POLICE are seeking the assistance in locating 30-year-old Sarah Kent who has been missing since early December, 2016.Sarah is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 165cm tall, of large build, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police hold concerns for her welfare.
Information to 131 444 using reference number 6089692.
