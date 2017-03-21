Heavy rain bursts through roofs

HEAVY rain across Canberra has seen 72 calls to the ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) with some seeking assistance with collapsing roofs. 

But the majority of jobs are a result of minor flooding and leaking roofs.

Calls have come in from all parts of Canberra since 11.30am.
Storm or flood damage assistance via 132 500.

