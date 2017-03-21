ALZHEIMER’S Australia ACT has a new CEO following Jan Chorley’s surprise resignation after only just over a year in the position. Chorley says she is taking on a new role in her home state, as […]
Heavy rain bursts through roofs
HEAVY rain across Canberra has seen 72 calls to the ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) with some seeking assistance with collapsing roofs.
But the majority of jobs are a result of minor flooding and leaking roofs.
Calls have come in from all parts of Canberra since 11.30am.
Storm or flood damage assistance via 132 500.
No comments yet.