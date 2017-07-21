Hip hop duo drops new video

CANBERRA’S top girl hip-hop duo, Erica Mallett and Sally Coleman – Coda Conduct – have just dropped their newest video clip on YouTube.

As well as their own double-time ironic commentary, Canberra rap star Jimblah makes an appearance in the gritty scenario.

“Usually I’m Cool” is directed by Neil Sharma and shows the duo roaming the back blocks of Sydney while conducting shady alleyway deals, aided by a shopping trolley, a smoke machine and some terrific cinematography.

It’s been a good year for Mallett and Coleman so far, with regular presenting spots on triple J and hosting role on the new show for FBi Radio 94.5.

“Usually I’m Cool” can be accessed at youtu.be/anBxOgsYUhU

