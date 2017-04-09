THERE was what was described as “quite a turnout” of community groups, churches, universities and community groups for the Refugee Action Council’s rally in Civic at lunchtime (April 9).
Hospital emergency – gas detected
A POWER supply room has been isolated at Canberra Hospital, Woden, following a smell of gas being detected in the area this morning.ACT Fire & Rescue are at the Canberra Hospital managing a hazardous materials incident in the main building.
Unlike last week’s electricity scare, no patients or staff have been evacuated.
