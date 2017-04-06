Update: House engulfed in flames

FIRE crews reported to a house hire in Monash at 1.37pm to find the property fully engulfed in flames.



2.15pm update:

The roof of the home has partially collapsed and crews are continuing work to extinguish the blaze.

A search suggests that the property was unoccupied when the fire started and nobody is believed to have been injured.

2.43pm update:

The fire has now been extinguished.

The cause of the blaze is unknown, but initial estimates put the damage bill at around $350,000.

