Update: House engulfed in flames
FIRE crews reported to a house hire in Monash at 1.37pm to find the property fully engulfed in flames.
2.15pm update:
The roof of the home has partially collapsed and crews are continuing work to extinguish the blaze.
A search suggests that the property was unoccupied when the fire started and nobody is believed to have been injured.
2.43pm update:
The fire has now been extinguished.
The cause of the blaze is unknown, but initial estimates put the damage bill at around $350,000.
