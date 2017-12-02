The ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) and ACT Fire & Rescue are responding to the 149 requests for assistance that have been received since 5pm on Friday, when the forecasted heavy rain started sweeping the city. […]
House fire in Holt
A FIRE has caused significant damage to a townhouse in Berkeley Gardens, Holt, reports ACT Fire & Rescue, which responded with two fire pumpers.
No injuries have been reported.
Fire investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.
No comments yet.