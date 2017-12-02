House fire in Holt

A FIRE has caused significant damage to a townhouse in Berkeley Gardens, Holt, reports ACT Fire & Rescue, which responded with two fire pumpers.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire. 

