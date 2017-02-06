House ‘well-alight’ in Belconnen

Update:

The sole female occupant of the home has been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by ACT Ambulance Service paramedics and is being transported to The Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.

Firefighters have extinguished the blaze.

Original story:

ACT Fire & Rescue is currently attending a house fire in Belconnen after being alerted to an incident on Ranken Loop.

Crews were notified at 11.30am and arrived shortly afterwards to find the building well-alight.

Electricity and gas to the property have been isolated and firefighters are continuing to work on extinguishing the flames.

The sole occupant of the home self-evacuated and is being assessed at the scene by ACT Ambulance Service paramedics.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

