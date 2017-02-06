Update: The sole female occupant of the home has been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by ACT Ambulance Service paramedics and is being transported to The Canberra Hospital in a stable condition. Firefighters […]
House ‘well-alight’ in Belconnen
Update:
The sole female occupant of the home has been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by ACT Ambulance Service paramedics and is being transported to The Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.
Firefighters have extinguished the blaze.
Original story:
ACT Fire & Rescue is currently attending a house fire in Belconnen after being alerted to an incident on Ranken Loop.
Crews were notified at 11.30am and arrived shortly afterwards to find the building well-alight.
Electricity and gas to the property have been isolated and firefighters are continuing to work on extinguishing the flames.
The sole occupant of the home self-evacuated and is being assessed at the scene by ACT Ambulance Service paramedics.
