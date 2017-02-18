Hume blocked by fatal crash near Mittagong

ONE person is dead and a second person was trapped following a multi-vehicle crash that blocked the Hume Motorway near Mittagong this morning.

The crash happened shortly before 4.30am when a car and a petrol tanker – both travelling south – collided at Colo Vale; a third vehicle was then hit.

The first car rolled several times before coming to rest in the median strip. The driver of that vehicle has died at the scene.

All southbound lanes were blocked as a consequence.

Emergency services worked to free a trapped passenger in the second car; the sex, ages and injuries of those involved are unknown at this time.

Traffic on the Motorway is expected to be disrupted for some time and motorists should consider using Picton Road. Please check www.livetraffic.com for the latest information.

NSW Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

