Hunt continues for a man who robbed 7-Eleven with a gun

ACT police is renewing its call for witnesses to an aggravated robbery which occurred at the 7-Eleven Service Station on Hardwick Crescent in Holt on Sunday, January 22.

The offender is described as being between 25 to 35-years-old, approximately 175cm tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black t-shirt with white writing, light grey/white shorts and a black baseball cap.

Information that could assist police to 1800 333000, or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au using reference number 6062279.

