AUSTRALIA is falling short in its progress towards almost all its targets for overcoming Indigenous disadvantage, the 2017 Closing the Gap report released by Malcolm Turnbull shows. “Successes are being achieved, however progress overall nationally is […]
Hunt continues for a man who robbed 7-Eleven with a gun
ACT police is renewing its call for witnesses to an aggravated robbery which occurred at the 7-Eleven Service Station on Hardwick Crescent in Holt on Sunday, January 22.Police have released CCTV footage that shows a man walking into the store at around 10pm,he then produces a gun and makes demands for cash. After pocketing the cash the man fled on foot.
The offender is described as being between 25 to 35-years-old, approximately 175cm tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black t-shirt with white writing, light grey/white shorts and a black baseball cap.
Information that could assist police to 1800 333000, or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au using reference number 6062279.
