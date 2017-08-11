Icon Water pushes for future sustainable prices

WITH price affordability front of mind, Icon Water is now proposing, to the Independent Competition and Regulatory Commission (ICRC), a minor rebalancing of its water supply and volume charges, says Icon Water managing director John Knox.

The 2018-23 Price Proposal will see most water and sewerage bills increase by 2.3 percent, each year.

“This better reflects the current water security in the ACT achieved through the completion of the water security program in 2013. The minor rebalancing proposed will bring Icon Water’s tariff structure closer to water providers nationally,” Mr Knox says.

“We have prepared an interactive online customer portal to provide an overview of our pricing submission. The key outcome of our proposal is the continued provision of safe, reliable and high quality water and sewerage services balanced with sustainable pricing.”

The proposed 2018-23 water and sewerage pricing is highlighted below:

The 2018-23 Price Proposal is available via ourprices.iconwater.com.au

