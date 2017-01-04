YESTERDAY (January 3) staff at the IGA Friendly Grocer Store in Narrabundah were threatened by a man with a knife. The man walked into the IGA on Iluka Street, intimidated workers, then jumped over the […]
IGA staff threatened with knife
YESTERDAY (January 3) staff at the IGA Friendly Grocer Store in Narrabundah were threatened by a man with a knife.
The man walked into the IGA on Iluka Street, intimidated workers, then jumped over the counter and removed money from the cash register before escaping on a pushbike.
ACT Police describe the offender as approximately 170cm–180cm tall, with a medium build and was wearing dark coloured clothing.
Any information to 1800 333 00, or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au using quote reference number 6054675.
