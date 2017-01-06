Incident at Summernats causes first death on ACT roads this year

A MAN has died in hospital following a single vehicle incident on Thursday (January 5) at Summernats in Exhibition Park.

The 30-year-old man died from the injuries obtained during the incident.

He is the first person to have died on ACT roads this year.

ACT Policing’s Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Team are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Information to 131 444 or 1800 333000.

n

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

