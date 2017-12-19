Injured man spends night in raft before rescued

THREE men have been rescued after they went missing while rafting on the Murrumbidgee River at Angle Crossing, Tharwa, on Sunday (December 17) evening.

The men entered the river in an inflatable raft, at about 6pm, with the intention to travel downstream. When they didn’t arrive at their designated pick up location, they were reported missing to police.

At about 8am on Monday, two of the men came into contact with police.

One of the men was injured and remained in the river with the raft until police were able to rescue him. The injured man was airlifted to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officer-in-charge of the Tuggeranong Police Station, station Sgt Greg O’Ryan says people should always make the proper preparations.

“It’s important people know what they’re up against and prepare accordingly. Food, water as well a torch is essential items to take with you,” he says.

“With the festive season upon us and many celebrations occurring near our waterways, it is a timely reminder to the public that if you’re under the influence do not enter the water, you can easily get into trouble.”

