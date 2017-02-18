NSW Police are working with Rural Fire Service to establish the circumstances of how yesterday’s bushfire started, which affected properties in the Queanbeyan area. Just before midday yesterday (Friday, February 17), emergency services were alerted […]
Injured woman rescued from Mount Ainslie
A woman has been injured while walking up Mount Ainslie this morning.
An ambulance was called to the popular walking track at 9.30am where intensive-care paramedics discovered a 60-year-old woman with an ankle injury about halfway up the mountain.
She was stabilised on scene then stretchered back down to the car park area by ACT Fire & Rescue firefighters before being taken to Canberra Hospital where she is in a stable condition.
