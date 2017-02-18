Injured woman rescued from Mount Ainslie

A woman has been injured while walking up Mount Ainslie this morning.

An ambulance was called to the popular walking track at 9.30am where intensive-care paramedics discovered a 60-year-old woman with an ankle injury about halfway up the mountain.

She was stabilised on scene then stretchered back down to the car park area by ACT Fire & Rescue firefighters before being taken to Canberra Hospital where she is in a stable condition.

