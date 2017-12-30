Injuries as car crashes into light pole

A PERSON has been injured after a car crashed into a light pole near Majura Road, Pialligo, at around 2pm today (December 30).

ACT Fire & Rescue is now making the scene safe and ECO Wise will be in attendance to rectify the damaged light pole.

