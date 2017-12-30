POLICE are looking for help to find the driver of a vehicle that was reported to be driving dangerously in Fraser on Wednesday (December 27). About 8.30am, a green coloured Suzuki Swift was seen driving […]
Injuries as car crashes into light pole
A PERSON has been injured after a car crashed into a light pole near Majura Road, Pialligo, at around 2pm today (December 30).
ACT Fire & Rescue is now making the scene safe and ECO Wise will be in attendance to rectify the damaged light pole.
