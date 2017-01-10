Interactive comedy for kids (and dads) at The Q

KIDS’ comedians The Listies are coming to The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre with a comedy show all about the movies.

“Haunted backpacks, stunt-driving ninja nans, bloodthirsty aliens, vomiting puppets and fully automatic toilet paper cannons” are all there in what The Q promises will be an hour of fun for the whole family.

And it’s not just theatre. In every performance an actual 6D movie is made starring the audience.

“The Listies 6D is full of things that kids love to laugh at—dads too.

The Listies create an interactive atmosphere to tell stories set in the world of kids and forgo the usual fairy tales and book adaptions, in favour of parodying pop culture, celebrity, parents, computer games and txt speak and this is their take on the movies.

“The Listies 6D,” at The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, Thursday to Saturday January 12-14. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

