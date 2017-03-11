International medals for Canberra beers

A CANBERRA brewery has been awarded gold and silver awards for two of its canned beers in the recently announced International Brewing Awards.

BentSpoke Brewing’s Barley Griffin and Crankshaft were respectively awarded gold and silver medals in their categories.

In the International Smallpack Ale Competition, the winning, gold-medal beer in Class 1 for Ale 2.9% – 4.4% ABV, was the Barley Griffin Pale Ale and the second place silver medal in Class 4 for Ale 5.5% – 6.9% ABV went to the Crankshaft IPA.

Head brewer Richard Watkins said that with more than 1000 beers in the competition, BentSpoke was was “ecstatic” to see its beers do so well.

First run in 1888 the awards, which are only conferred every two years, are “a recognition by fellow professional brewers that a beer is an outstanding commercial example of its style” according to the awards website.

The full 2017 results are at brewingawards.org/ binary_data.php?id=58&doc=1

