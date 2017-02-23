Jack threatens to go the Full Monty

CANBERRA muso Jack Biilmann, something of a superstar on the Australian blues and roots scene, is planning to bare it all when he plays at the UC Refectory this Saturday (February 25).

“Citynews” can’t run a picture of Biilmann in Full Monty mode, but we can tell those readers who don’t know, that at age 26, he has already shared the stage with artists including Citizen Kay, The Superjesus, The Beautiful Girls, Frenzal Rhomb, Bootleg Rascal, and Kim Churchill.

And in the past year he has played over 100 light live shows.

As well, Biilmann has released four singles to national airplay on Triple J and his single ​“Don’t Complain” topped the iTunes charts.

Originally from the South Coast but now long-time Canberran, he drew attention in 2014 for writing a musical tribute for the late cricketer Phillip Hughes in his song ”​Forever Unbeaten”.

Just back from an international tour including Japan, when he performed a private gig with Mick Fanning, Biilmann will perform in Canberra before heading off on a tour across NSW to promote his second album, “Streams”.

“The Canberra scene has given me so much over the past few years, and I’m really excited to put on a massive show for Canberra and celebrate this album,” Biilmann says.

“Most of the time my music showcases real life issues, the struggles, thoughts and events that we all go through.

“Men, I think particularly, find it hard to talk about hard times. Even more so in smaller country and coastal towns where I grew up. Music can be a way to express and escape that.”

Which makes it all the more extraordinary that he should have taken up the bet to appear unadorned.

Jack Biilmann’s “Streams” tour, U C Refectory, Building 1, University of Canberra, Kirinari Street, this Saturday, 8pm, February 25, bookings to oztix.com.au

