Jayanti puts her hand up for top-volunteer prize

JAYANTI Gupta has been named the ACT’s 2017 Volunteer of the Year, honoured for addressing a need in the community that had previously gone unmet, with a special focus on assisting women find organisations and information that can support them.

Ms Gupta is the founder and chair of the Integrated Women’s Network and is on the executive of the Canberra Multicultural Community Forum Inc. and the Canberra Interfaith Forum.

The Hartley Hall Markets Volunteer Team was recognised as the Volunteer Team of the Year. Other winners included: Senior Volunteer of the Year – Linda Barry; Junior Volunteer of the Year – Kate Barton; Profound Influence Award – Rosemary Drabsch; Innovation Award – Orange Sky Laundry, Canberra; Thought & Leadership Award – Juliet Moody; Go Beyond Award – Mark Bell and Canberra’s Choice Award – ACT Volunteers in Policing Program.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

