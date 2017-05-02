Jayson Hinder: what happened?

LAWYER and former Canberra MLA, Jayson Hinder was killed in a single-motorcycle accident after colliding with a pole on the National Trails Highway on Route 66, near Ludlow, north-east of Los Angeles, California, on Sunday afternoon local time (April 30).

“Officers and emergency medical personnel responded and found Jayson Hinder unresponsive at the scene,” the paper reports.

“Hinder did not respond to medical aid and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“According to officials, Hinder lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle after failing to negotiate a left-hand curve.

The Highway Patrol incident logs indicate that the 51-year-old collided with a pole.

