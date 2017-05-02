A GOLDEN key used by the Duke of York to open Old Parliament House in 1927 was unveiled this morning at the Museum of Australian Democracy by the present Speaker of the House of Representatives, […]
Jayson Hinder: what happened?
LAWYER and former Canberra MLA, Jayson Hinder was killed in a single-motorcycle accident after colliding with a pole on the National Trails Highway on Route 66, near Ludlow, north-east of Los Angeles, California, on Sunday afternoon local time (April 30).The local “Victor Valley News” is reporting that at 2.45pm the California Highway Patrol received a 911 call reporting a single motorcycle accident.
“Officers and emergency medical personnel responded and found Jayson Hinder unresponsive at the scene,” the paper reports.
“Hinder did not respond to medical aid and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
“According to officials, Hinder lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle after failing to negotiate a left-hand curve.
The Highway Patrol incident logs indicate that the 51-year-old collided with a pole.
