Jayson Hinder killed in a motorcycle accident

FORMER ACT Labor member for Ginninderra Jayson Hinder has been killed following a motorcycle accident in Canada.

He managed many businesses over the course of his career, including leading the Bendigo Community Bank, before becoming an MLA following the resignation of Mary Porter in March last year. In the October ACT election he stood for the Gungahlin seat of Yerrabi, but was not a successful candidate.

“He was passionate about delivering for the people he represented, and he was a powerful voice around the caucus table for services and infrastructure in the north of Canberra,” ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says in a statement today (May 1).

“He raised thousands of dollars for worthy causes in the community, and gave his time to support organisations such as the Bendigo Community Bank.

“He was an active member of many Canberra sporting and community groups – he was often seen strapping on the tape to play local rugby and he was an avid supporter of the Brumbies.”

Opposition Alistair Coe says Liberal members had a good relationship with Mr Hinder.

“I spent many hours campaigning alongside Jayson at Kaleen Plaza, Gungahlin Marketplace, and other locations during the 2012 and 2016 campaigns. His broad life experience made him a great conversationalist,” Mr Coe says.

“In his inaugural speech, Jayson spoke of the love he had for his wife and children, and his commitment to social justice and hard work. Jayson lived these values and cherished his family.”

He was 51.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

