Jean’s family ask the public for help

THE family of missing man Jean Policarpio, 21, are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him after he went missing on Wednesday (September 27).

He is described as Asian in appearance, 165cm tall, with black hair and a slim build.

Police and Jean’s family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Any information about Jean’s whereabouts to 131 444 quoting reference 6158285.

