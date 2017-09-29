A DRIER than average winter and an increase in forest fuel could lead to a challenging bushfire season in the ACT, according to the Emergency Services Agency (ESA). The official bushfire season commences this Sunday […]
Jean’s family ask the public for help
THE family of missing man Jean Policarpio, 21, are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him after he went missing on Wednesday (September 27).Jean was last seen on Wednesday morning at his home in Bonner.
He is described as Asian in appearance, 165cm tall, with black hair and a slim build.
Police and Jean’s family have concerns for his wellbeing.
Any information about Jean’s whereabouts to 131 444 quoting reference 6158285.
