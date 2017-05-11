Justice Refshauge steps into retirement

IN a ceremonial sitting at the ACT Supreme Court today (May 11) Justice Richard Refshauge has been recognised for his commitment to justice in Canberra.

Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay says: “Justice Refshauge has had an unwavering dedication to justice in the ACT, including a strong commitment to social justice and improving the lives of the most marginalised in our community.”

“Not only has Justice Refshauge served our community as the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions and a Supreme Court Justice but he has championed restorative justice and the ACT as a leading human rights jurisdiction,” he says.

After graduating from the Australian National University in 1975, Mr Refshauge joined a local private firm, specialising in a wide range of legal areas including litigation, constitutional law, industrial law and criminal law.

“Following 20 years of private legal experience Justice Refshauge applied his knowledge in the public service, becoming the ACT’s third Director of Public Prosecutions,” Mr Ramsay says.

“Ten years later, Justice Refshauge was appointed to the ACT Supreme Court and undertook to consider human rights matters from the commencement of the nation’s first human rights act. His commitment was critical to embedding a culture of human rights protection in the Territory.

“Justice Refshauge has also been a fierce advocate for restorative justice, during his time as the Director of Public Prosecutions and while on the bench.

“I am also acutely aware of the contribution Justice Refshauge has made to our vibrant arts community and broader non-government sector.

“This includes volunteering his time to a number of arts organisations and chairing the board of Australian Volunteers International.”

David Mossop was appointed the new Resident Judge of the ACT Supreme Court and started the role in February.

