Juveniles assault Chinese students

TWO juveniles have been put before the ACT Children’s Court after reports of an assault involving Chinese international secondary school students at one of Canberra’s transport hubs.

In response to the incident ACT police have spoken with the Chinese community and increased patrols in and around the public transport interchanges throughout the ACT.

Investigations are ongoing.

Information regarding offences at transport interchanges to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via act.crimestoppers.com.au.

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: