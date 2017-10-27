THE government has rejected the Referendum Council’s call for a national Indigenous representative assembly to be put into the Constitution, effectively taking the debate about constitutional recognition back to square one. Malcolm Turnbull, Attorney-General George […]
Juveniles assault Chinese students
TWO juveniles have been put before the ACT Children’s Court after reports of an assault involving Chinese international secondary school students at one of Canberra’s transport hubs.
In response to the incident ACT police have spoken with the Chinese community and increased patrols in and around the public transport interchanges throughout the ACT.
Investigations are ongoing.
Information regarding offences at transport interchanges to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via act.crimestoppers.com.au.
