Kaaron wins ACT’s top fiction award
AUTHOR Kaaron Warren has been awarded the top fiction award for “The Grief Hole” at the 2017 ACT Writing and Publishing Awards tonight (December 7).
“These awards play an important role in the fostering of our local writing sector”, said ACT Writers Centre director Sarah Mason. “They highlight the tremendous quality and breadth of work produced in the region.”
The ACT Writers Centre is the leading organisation for the promotion of writing-based culture and support for the professional rights and interests of writers in the ACT.
Winners in the publishing categories
Fiction
Winner: “The Grief Hole” by Kaaron Warren
Highly Commended: “All the King”s Men”, edited by Shane W. Smith
Highly Commended: “Fabel” by Tom Heffernan
Poetry
Winner: “The Last Day Before Snow”, edited by Carmel Summers
Highly Commended: “For all the Veronicas (The Dog Who Staid) by Andrew Galan
Highly Commended: “Afterlives” by Chris Palmer
Children”s
Winner: “Amazing Animals of Australia”s National Parks” by Gina Newton
Highly Commended: “Australia Illustrated” by Tania McCartney
Winners of the ACT Writing Awards
June Shenfield Poetry Award
Joint winner: Penny O”Hara, “third daughter”
Joint winner: Ella Jeffery, “Recycling”
Highly Commended: “The Uses of a Shark” by Damen O’Brien
Marjorie Graber-McInnis Short Story Award
Winner: Cherisse Kelly, “273”
Highly Commended: “The Secret Moons” by Frances Seymour
Highly Commended: “Intersection” by James Salvage
Anne Edgeworth Fellowship
Joint recipient: Jemimah Cooper
Joint recipient: Jacqueline de Rose-Ahern
Highly Commended: Ellen Harvey
Highly Commended: Kathryn Hind
