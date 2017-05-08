Large group allegedly film teen assault

A TEENAGER has received hospital treatment for facial and head injuries after he was assaulted out the front of Gungahlin College last week.

The victim, a 17-year-old, was believed to be sitting on a bench out the front of the college between 1.30pm and 2pm on May 3 when he was approached by a group of teenagers.

After a short discussion with the alleged offender, the victim was assaulted.

Officers investigating the assault believe that a large number of people witnessed the assault and may have been using mobile telephones to film the incident.

Information to 1800 333000 or via act.crimestoppers.com.au/ using quote number 6100913.

