Large group allegedly film teen assault
A TEENAGER has received hospital treatment for facial and head injuries after he was assaulted out the front of Gungahlin College last week.
The victim, a 17-year-old, was believed to be sitting on a bench out the front of the college between 1.30pm and 2pm on May 3 when he was approached by a group of teenagers.
After a short discussion with the alleged offender, the victim was assaulted.
Officers investigating the assault believe that a large number of people witnessed the assault and may have been using mobile telephones to film the incident.
Information to 1800 333000 or via act.crimestoppers.com.au/ using quote number 6100913.
