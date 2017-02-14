Letters / For whom the cycle bell tolls

BRENDA Pye notes (“Grumpy”, CN, February 2) that cyclists are “going flat out” around Lake Ginninderra disturbing the peace.

I agree that sometimes cyclists are a little gung-ho but note, from personal experience, many pedestrians are hopelessly unaware of their surroundings.

For the last two years, riding to UC around Lake Ginninderra, I saw many pedestrians zoned out and/or wearing headphones. No amount of bell-ringing reaches them.

I remember a pedestrian meandering obliviously about, shrilly chastising me for not sounding my bell. I had; twice and I explained this. No apology was forthcoming.

Many pedestrians walk in the centre, or all over, the shared pathways and in groups, almost always spread across them.

On numerous occasions, pedestrians have turned around, stepping into my path after sounding my bell, forcing me dangerously into the rough on skinny tyres.

No wonder so many cyclists have given up on it. Why does the cyclist have sole responsibility to give way, observe their surroundings and notify others of their presence when many pedestrians clearly couldn’t be bothered?



Just like walking, cycling is a great way to improve fitness during the daily commute, taking cars off the road, reducing noise and improving parking in our town centres. It’s good, clean fun and our city’s path network is second to none.

Please, pedestrians and cyclists of Canberra, share the shared pathways (which were originally “cycle paths”, you may recall) as intended.

As I often say to misjudging pedestrians hopping off the path to let me pass: “Stay on! There’s plenty of room for all of us!” But only if we all follow the system. Keep left, consider others. Share the path.

Jason Doust, Scullin

Shameless Shorten

AS usual, Michelle Grattan’s weekly column (citynews.com.au, February 10) put a considered commentary about the week in Federal politics, naturally focusing on PM Malcolm Turnbull’s uncharacteristic outburst in taking on Bill Shorten.

What she and most media commentators and journalists (if one can draw a distinction today) did not highlight was that his “attack” was in response to Shorten’s shameless personal tirade in moving his censure motion against the government – and the Turnbull outburst was in reply.

Michelle rightly alluded to Shorten being, up to now, insulated by teflon – much to the discredit of the media, for he has been ranting about the PM for some time with nary a negative headline. Nor has much been made of his tirade coming just a week after his oh-so-scripted tear jerker at the National Press Club – pledging to “get” what Australians are saying to politicians about being sick to the back teeth of grubby and personal politics. But there followed, yet again, what are now proven to be weasel words – just like his empty promise after the last election.

Yes, it is time that the PM challenged the Leader of the Opposition and his likewise-loose tongued team members, who love to dish out but cry foul if returned with interest. Yes, in the words of their own hallowed slogan, “It’s Time” to “De-Teflon” Mr. Shorten and those around him who actually do not “get” what we are demanding – meaningful debate over blatant ideology, union domination and baseless political opportunism – which they, in turn, chant whenever challenged.

Len Goodman, Belconnen

Disappointed at Trump criticism

I AM disappointed political columnist Michael Moore dutifully follows the other commentators worldwide in criticising President Trump.



In Hawaii Michael heard only one defence of The Donald. Hardly surprising as the state is Democrat, whereas on a recent cruise most were Republicans.



As for Clinton winning the “popular” vote, that has nothing to do with winning the presidency, unless the rules have changed. Canada’s concern is justified, however the recent right-wing shooting there shows not everyone believes in Trudeau’s love-all.



As to America’s appalling and undemocratic electoral system, Michael and I are in full agreement. Odd and worrying as Trump is, he has highlighted, like Brexit, the feelings of the deplorables – bit like the French Revolution, really.



Greg Cornwell, Yarralumla

Grammatical error

PERHAPS Mike Welsh should check his own grammar (Seven Days, CN, February 9).

He said: “… to book a room for he and his Iranian mates.”

A preposition (for) requires a pronoun which is an object following the for (him not he – he is a subject).

When I was a teacher Mike would have been required to write it correctly six times.

Sadly journalism has a lot of grammatical errors these days because children are not taught much grammar.

Rewa Bate, Coombs

Beggars with healthy dogs

I AM writing in regard to the increasing number of men begging in the centre of Canberra.



While I sympathise if they are genuinely homeless, some appear to be fit and healthy.



The thing I am concerned with is the number of them sitting on the pavement with fat and healthy looking dogs!



I don’t think these dogs are registered or neutered and it is a concern for the safety of the public.



In my opinion, if these people are genuinely homeless they can’t give the dog the care and support that is needed. And it’s not a good look for the city.

Teresa Maynard, Kambah

Business in the park?

I can’t imagine a worse place to have placed a commercial ship-maintenance establishment than within the public park of Black Mountain Peninsula.

The loss of yet more public land is one thing, but another is the ACT government being involved in such a venture. I would like to know how much this construction has cost taxpayers, and how much usage and revenue, if any, has been raised to date from it?

Simon Carter, Florey

Memories of Mr Penny

PAUL Dorin’s article (“Sweet memories of the past”, CN February 2) reminded me of my father buying me a penny’s worth of lollies from Mr Penny, a shopkeeper at Queanbeyan, nearly 80 years ago.

We left Queanbeyan when I was two years old, but even at that age I was amused.

Does anyone else remember Mr Penny at Queanbeyan 80 years ago?



Rewa Bate, Coombs

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

