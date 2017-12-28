Letters / In the eye of the beholder

AH, Canberra, the third best city in the world and, we’re told, a beautiful place to visit for overseas visitors.

Welcoming tourists is the overgrown grass, half a metre high, on the median strips on the Federal Highway past Epic.

Then on to the graffiti-covered back fences of Downer and graffiti-covered fences screening the demolished public housing along Northbourne Avenue.

Crossing London Circuit to view the floral display bed on City Hill there’s… well, it’s anyone’s guess. In place well before Floriade, maybe it’s a permanent new style of sculpture amid the rabbits saving mowing costs by keeping the grass short.

Cedric Bryant, Watson

Yes, but…

I NEVER was much good at mathematics, but if it is true that only 80 per cent of eligible Australians voted in the same-sex survey, and that 62 per cent of them voted “Yes”, doesn’t that mean that (62% x 80%) only 49.6 per cent of the Australian population voted “Yes”? Hmmm.

Max McGregor, Curtin

Light rail to Russell

IT is extremely shocking that the first stage of the ACT light rail ignores a key area of public transport – Russell.

This area is critical and needs to be immediately catered for given the high number of people likely to use light rail in this area.

Please extend light rail immediately as passengers travelling to Russell already face severe inconvenience, having to change buses daily.

David Jones, via email

Bring back speedboats

DAY in, day out I read of the proposals for Lake Burley Griffin including boardwalks and apartments; you name it, it has been put out there but how about bringing back powerboat racing, which was popular from the ’50s to the ’80s on the lake?

It brought interstate supporters and tourism dollars not to mention keeping the horrid algae under control.

The lake has entertained speedboats of many and varied engine makes and capacities – ski boats, F1 hydro and jet-ski racing – offering exciting and colourful entertainment. I remember well a massive, big, bad drag boat aptly named “Assassin” entering the lake from the river at speed and skipping across the lake surface.

Michael Attwell, Dunlop

