Letters / Victim’s wife says hang on to CTP

AS the wife of an innocent victim involved in a motor accident in 2015, I would like to impress the importance of retaining the current CTP scheme.

I don’t believe that by making any changes to the current CTP scheme, which is quite good, or eroding innocent victims’ rights will reduce CTP fees. We all know that bills and expenses always increase without fail and will never be reduced, particularly when government is involved in any of these decisions.

Effectively we will be paying more for innocent accident victims who will suffer a loss in compensation benefits. This is wrong on every level! Innocent accident victims need all the support they can get, in particular, financial support. In the ACT, we have the best system at the moment, where everyone does get support.

The government should be looking at more effective ways to combat ice and drug-induced drivers from being on our roads. This would be a positive step in preventing accidents.

Why would the government be thinking to reduce compensation to any innocent accident victim, when there is plenty of evidence indicating that we need to have the current system kept in place. This absolutely does not make sense as there are more risks now than ever before for all innocent drivers who do the right thing.

Attacking or eroding innocent accident victims of less or no compensation, is NOT a fair or responsible outcome for any road user injured by someone else’s negligence.

The government really needs to think again and think very carefully.

Ros Thomas, Calwell

Lacking historical rigour

COLUMNIST Robert Macklin’s account of the demise of Tasmanian Aborigines (CN, October 12) was simplistic and lacking historical rigour. More Aborigines died of disease than murder and many died of internecine struggles.

The white man was by no means perfect, but he was not the genocidal monster of Macklin’s fertile imagination.

H Ronald, Jerrabomberra

Very McHappy with response

I AM writing to thank “Canberra City News” and the Canberra community for their support of McHappy Day in 2017 – the largest annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

The Canberra community helped us celebrate 26 years of McHappy Day and raise a record-breaking $4 million for RMHC. These donations equate to more than 30,000 nights of accommodation at a Ronald McDonald House, ensuring that Aussie families get to stay together while their sick or injured child undergoes treatment.

Throughout the country we saw communities, such as Canberra residents, help to raise vital funds for RMHC. We saw local bucket brigades, Scout groups, emergency services as well as sporting and TV personalities visiting McDonald’s restaurants, to help make a difference.

I want to personally say a big thank you to everyone in the Canberra community who got involved, making generous donations that helped McHappy Day raise more money than ever before.

Barbara Ryan, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia

