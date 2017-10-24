Libs fete retiring Steve Doszpot

OPPOSITION Leader Alistair Coe has paid tribute to the service of Liberal Steve Doszpot, who announced his retirement from the Legislative Assembly this morning.

“Since entering the Assembly as a Canberra Liberals MLA in 2008, Steve has set the standard for fighting on behalf of the community.”

He will serve until early December. During his time as an MLA, he has been the Shadow Minister for Education; Sport and Recreation; Family and Community Services; Urban Services; and Seniors.

“Having pursued many community causes during his time in politics, Steve’s theme has always been to fight for people who may not have the ability or resources to help themselves. As such, Steve has made many friends and is well respected as a community champion,” said Coe.

“Some of the causes Steve’s has fought for include:

Standing up for the Shepherd Centre and Noah’s Ark when their future was uncertain;

Standing up for the Shepherd Centre and Noah’s Ark when their future was uncertain; Fighting to have a greater presence for nurses in Canberra’s special schools;

Fighting to have a greater presence for nurses in Canberra’s special schools; Driving legislative reform to empower school principals to have greater autonomy about how they manage their schools;

Driving legislative reform to empower school principals to have greater autonomy about how they manage their schools; Advocating to have more ESL teachers; and

Advocating to have more ESL teachers; and Supporting victims of bullying at CIT.

“He also advocated for many local initiatives, such as:

Better planning, especially around Manuka Oval, Yarralumla shops and at the Brickworks;

Better planning, especially around Manuka Oval, Yarralumla shops and at the Brickworks; Park and Ride facilities in Calwell; and

Park and Ride facilities in Calwell; and Making Green Square in Kingston green again.

“He has made hundreds of representations for constituents about footpaths, street lights, grass mowing and so many other essential urban services issues.

“In recent times, Steve has championed the need for tougher laws to support victims of dog attacks and he is actively working on legislation to address this pressing need.

“Of course, he has also been a champion for local sporting clubs.

“Despite serious health challenges, Steve is determined to raise awareness of liver cancer and to offer support for families of cancer suffers.

“Steve’s contribution to public life in the ACT will be missed.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

