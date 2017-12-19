Light rail 2 down to two routes

The second stage of light rail has been narrowed to two routes from Civic to the Woden Town Centre. Neither choice will pass the Canberra Hospital, despite widespread community support.

The options are:

The City – Parkes – Woden route, which is largely the same as the route published for consultation earlier in the year. The City – Barton – Woden route, which has been amended slightly following technical analysis to enable more Canberrans get to work in the Parliamentary Triangle and improve access for visitors. It would also be Canberra’s first light rail route with a section that doesn’t follow a current road.

Minister for Transport and City Services Meegan Fitzharris said: “By 2041, more than 210,000 people are expected to live, work or study within one kilometre of the Woden corridor. What we heard clearly is the need to incorporate as many of the key employment hubs and national institutions as possible in the Parliamentary Triangle, with around 75 per cent of respondents supporting a route that travels through Barton.”

A government decision on the preferred route will be made in 2018. Further consultation will take place on the exact stop locations once the preferred route has been determined.

