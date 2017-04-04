Limited tickets to Anzac Day National Ceremony

LIMITED tickets are now available for members of the general public who wish to attend the 2017 Anzac Day National Ceremony.

Visitors will need to print their tickets and bring them on the day for access to designated seating areas.



Mobility-impaired seating is also accessible via flat ground.

The Dawn Service is a standing ceremony, so bookings are not required. Visitors to the Dawn Service are welcome to occupy the seating put in place for the National Ceremony, or to stand on the Parade Ground.

There is also a chance to get tickets to the Anzac Day breakfast, hosted by Dr Brendan Nelson, which begins directly after the service in Anzac Hall.

On the day Transport ACT is running shuttle buses from various locations to the ceremonies.

Anzac Day National Ceremony tickets via awm.gov.au or call (02) 6243 4327 or email ticketing@awm.gov.au. Breakfast via the Create Consultants’ website. Transport information at transport.act.gov.au.

