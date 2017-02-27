Lions Club donates big to Carwoola Bushfire Appeal

QUEANBEYAN Lions Club has donated $20,000 to support the Carwoola Bushfire Appeal, doubling the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council donation and pushing the digits to over $67,000.

President of Queanbeyan Lions Club, Mr Jamie Walker says: “Along with this $20,000 we will be striving to raise a further $10,000 to support those affected by the Carwoola Bushfire”

Walker is encouraging the community to give generously so support can be provided.

“This donation comes out of the Lions’ natural disaster relief fund, for which Lions clubs around Australia raise money all year in order to be able to provide support when these events occur,” he says.

Council Administrator, Mr Tim Overall says: “I thank the Lions club for their wonderful support for the Appeal. It is just brilliant of the Lions to donate $20,000 to support our residents who have been devastated by the loss of their homes and possessions.”

An appeal panel has been set up and will first meet on February 27.

The Insurance Council of Australia declared the bushfire as part of a wider “catastrophe event” in NSW, which establishes an industry taskforce to address and identify any issues that arise.

Activated disaster hotline via 1800 734621.

NSW Government support at raa.nsw.gov.au/assistance/natural-disaster- relief

Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council appeal account. Direct deposit can be made by transferring into BSB – 032724, Account No. – 362257

