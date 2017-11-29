WHETHER it’s marvelling at the epic breeding journey of the Latham’s snipe or the joy of capturing a photograph of a letter-winged kite, author and ornithologist Neil Hermes says bird watching first became a passion […]
Local businesses suffer after green bin rollout
LOCAL green waste collection companies and trash pack services are struggling to survive in the wake of the ACT government’s pilot green bin service, says Shadow Minister for Local Business Andrew Wall.Mr Wall will today, November 29, call on the government to develop an assistant package to provide compensation, counselling, training and re-skilling to people in the green waste collection industry.
He will also outline why he believes existing operators in the industry are not suitable for operating collection services on behalf of the government.
“In the wake of the Government’s pilot green bin service in Kambah and Weston Creek, many of the green waste collection businesses are suffering,” Mr Wall says.
“Green waste collection or trash pack services have been running successfully in Canberra for many years. But now these businesses are experiencing significant loss as a result of the government’s bin rollout.
“The government has steamrolled ahead without any consideration of the consequences, in this instance the consequences will be felt by locally owned and operated local businesses.
“I urge the Labor-Greens Government to show some support for the industry by developing an assistant package to soften the blow.”
No comments yet.