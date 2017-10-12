Local painter convicted over asbestos issue

A LOCAL painter pleaded guilty in the ACT Industrial Magistrates Court today (October 12) following an asbestos safety issue, which occurred in 2016.

Through this work, the asbestos was disturbed and spread onto surrounding properties and the roadway causing serious disruption and safety concerns.

WorkSafe ACT closed the area and arranged for cleaning to occur, with cost recovery then sought from Mr Papas.

Work Safety commissioner Greg Jones welcomed the convictions and said it is an important deterrent for the industry.

“This is a timely reminder to industry of the financial, reputational and broader community impact such safety incidents as this can have,” Mr Jones said.

“I welcome the outcome today and the financial penalty and clean up of this incident, being close to a quarter of a million dollars, sends an important signal that such activity will not be tolerated in our community.”

