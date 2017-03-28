LOCAL woman Lin Dennien, who is known to repeatedly visit Belconnen Mall and Jamison Centre in Macquarie, has gone missing. The 57-year-old was last seen around 10.30am on Sunday, March 26, in Bruce. Lin is […]
Local woman, Lin Dennien missing
LOCAL woman Lin Dennien, who is known to repeatedly visit Belconnen Mall and Jamison Centre in Macquarie, has gone missing.The 57-year-old was last seen around 10.30am on Sunday, March 26, in Bruce.
Lin is described by police as Asian in appearance, around 160cm tall and has black with grey hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, long sleeved shirt and black shoes.
Information on Lin’s whereabouts to police on 131-444.
