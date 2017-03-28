Local woman, Lin Dennien missing

LOCAL woman Lin Dennien, who is known to repeatedly visit Belconnen Mall and Jamison Centre in Macquarie, has gone missing.

Lin is described by police as Asian in appearance, around 160cm tall and has black with grey hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, long sleeved shirt and black shoes.

Information on Lin’s whereabouts to police on 131-444.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

