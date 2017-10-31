Major gas pipeline ruptured in Richardson

AN exclusion zone of 150 metres has been put in place as a precaution at Richardson following a major gas leak.

ACT Fire & Rescue was alerted to the incident in the corner of Ashley Drive and Johnson Drive at 10.38am this morning (October 31).

Firefighters arrived a short time later to discover a major gas pipeline had been ruptured by contractors.

Gas pipeline contractors are on scene working to contain then shut off the leak.

ACT police are also on scene managing traffic.

It’s expected fire crews will remain on scene for several hours at this stage.

